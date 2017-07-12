Truck driver in fatal crash sentenced to three years in jail

The delivery truck driver who killed a woman and injured more than a dozen others when he crashed his vehicle into a TTC bus four years ago has been sentenced to three years in jail.

Vicente Arbis’s sentence, delivered Monday by Ontario Superior Court Justice Kelly Wright, also carries a 10-year driving ban, an attorney general ministry spokesperson confirmed.

Arbis was convicted of one count of criminal negligence causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm last year.

He was charged in 2013 after crashing his food delivery truck into a TTC bus at Steeles Ave. E. and Middlefield Rd. in north Scarborough shortly before noon on Aug. 13.

Court heard evidence that Arbis was driving the wrong way just before the crash at speeds of up to 85 km/h as he tried to beat a red light, while holding a phone to his ear.

Arbis was driving east on Steeles when he veered into the westbound lane, entered the intersection and crashed his truck into the bus, which was stopped to pick up passengers at the northeast corner.

Manoranjana Kanagasabapathy, a 52-year-old Scarborough grandmother, was killed as she was stepping onto the bus. Others on board were injured, including the bus driver, who had to be rescued from the wreckage.

The Crown argued during the trial that Arbis deliberately crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic to bypass the left turn lane, which was backed up with cars, in an attempt to beat the red light and make a left turn onto Middlefield.

Witnesses said they saw Arbis holding a phone, although cell phone records didn’t show he was on his mobile at the time of the crash.