What does the interest rate hike mean for me?

So you've probably heard by now that the Bank of Canada has raised interest rates (slightly) by 0.25 of a percentage point to 0.75 per cent. It's the first hike in seven years and is expected to be the beginning of more rate increases, including one likely in October.

Metro breaks down the announcment with some help from Janine White, vice-president of rate comparer site RateSupermarket.ca.

What does it mean for:

My mortgage?

It's variable rate mortgage holders who will feel the impact right away, says White. The increase translates into about $50 extra per month for every $250,000 in mortgage debt. it's a good time to look at your finances and see how much more of an increase you could take, as rates are expected to go up again. You may also want to think about switching to a fixed rate, White added.

My fixed rate mortgage?

You will likely see an impact when you renew your mortgage (most people do every five years).

My rent?

No. Your landlord might see mortgage payments go up and try to pass those costs on to you. But they can only raise rent by 1.5 per cent for 2017.

My dreams of buying that first home in the GTA?

"Many people believe this is one more thing that will help the Toronto housing market cool somewhat," said White, along with recent measures taken by the province. But if you're getting a new mortgage, interest will be slightly higher than it was before the rate hike.

My line of credit or student loans?

You will see an increase if you don't have a locked-in rate, White said.

My credit card bill?

Typically these have fixed (but very high) rates so you shouldn't see a change in your bill.

My high interest savings account?

If you're lucky enough to have a little nest egg tucked away in one of these, don't expect the rates to increase overnight, says White.

"The interest rates are so low that it's hard to say that a 0.25 per cent increase is going to really bolster (them), " she said.

But there have been some higher interest rates offered, even in anticipation of this hike, so there's some good news there for savers, she added.

My GIC?