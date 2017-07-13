This heritage building on Queen Street is shedding its skin

The heritage building on the northwest corner of Yonge and Queen is shedding its skin. Built in 1895, the Jamieson Building at 2 Queen Street West housed the department store Woolworths for decades, and has most recently hosted the outdoor gear store Atmosphere.

But it's getting a new look with construction crews removing black aluminum cladding first put up in the 1980s. It's part of a new development on the site that will add three storeys and a rooftop restaurant, and includes a restoration by heritage specialists ERA Architects.

