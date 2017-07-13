Didn't flush? Don't call 911.
Torontonians learned a lesson in 911 etiquette last night after a man called the emergency line to report a toilet had not been flushed in a restaurant.
Tying up emergency lines with trivial problems can put lives at risk, said Allyson Douglas-Cook, a police constable media relations officer.
"There are only a certain amount of dispatchers to take calls, there could be someone else calling," she said.
In some emergency situations, callers don't have time to wait for emergency dispatchers to finish with trivial issues like unflushed toilets.
"Even if they're waiting a few seconds or few minutes longer, we don't know what kind of situation we're putting that person in," added Douglas-Cook.
Mark Pugash, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service said legal action can be taken against non-emergency callers if they are consistently making non-emergency calls to 911.
But the distraught man staring down the offending contents of a toilet will not face any legal consequences.
Unfortunately, non-emergency calls to 911 are not uncommon, but last night's was especially trivial.
"We do things from time to time to remind people, but we don't want to discourage genuine calls so we say, if in doubt, call," he said.
Most people know when it's appropriate to call 911, Pugash said, but it doesn't stop these types of calls from pouring in.
"I think it's dangerous, I think it's ridiculous," he said.
Last night's call was especially ridiculous, he said.
"I don't think anyone would argue that the call last night is an abuse of the emergency system."
