Crash closes stretch of QEW in Mississauga; 12-year-old airlifted to hospital

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Emergency crews are responding to a serious multi-vehicle crash on a major highway just west of Toronto that has sent six people to hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police have closed a stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga, Ont., due to the crash.

Police say all westbound lanes are closed at Cawthra Road and all Toronto-bound lanes at Hurontario Street that were closed have been reopened.

A spokesman with Ornge air ambulance says a 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Toronto's SickKids Hospital with critical injuries.