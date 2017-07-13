Crash closes stretch of QEW in Mississauga; 12-year-old airlifted to hospital
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Emergency crews are responding to a serious multi-vehicle crash on a major highway just west of Toronto that has sent six people to hospital.
Ontario Provincial Police have closed a stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga, Ont., due to the crash.
Police say all westbound lanes are closed at Cawthra Road and all Toronto-bound lanes at Hurontario Street that were closed have been reopened.
A spokesman with Ornge air ambulance says a 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Toronto's SickKids Hospital with critical injuries.
Peel region paramedics say they responded to the scene of the crash at about 10:45 a.m. and transported three children and two adults to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
