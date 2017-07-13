'Watch your child, not your phone': Drownings up this year in Ontario

Officials are warning Torontonians to keep their eyes off their smartphones and on their kids around docks, pools and beaches this summer, as the number of reported drowning deaths has risen from last year.

There have been 54 drownings in Ontario so far in 2017 compared to 49 at this point in 2016, according to numbers from the Lifesaving Society.

Barbara Byers, public education director of the charitable organization, said July and August are typically when most drownings happen, with people out enjoying the water at beaches and cottages. While she doesn't blame smartphone use for the rise, and says it's hard to know why the increase has happened, she does urge parents to be vigilant.

"Watch your child, not your phone," she said.

"It's so important all the time, it's important for interaction with your kids and time with your kids, but in a swimming situation, water situation, it's very important because you need to see them," she added.

Unlike in the movies, "drowning is silent and it's very fast." People don't bob around dramatically but can slip underwater in seconds.

Drowning can be prevented by wearing life jackets and putting them on children, making sure all family members know how to swim and avoiding drinking and boating, Byers said.

Matt Aymar, spokesperson for injury prevention non-profit Parachute Canada, called the increase in drowning deaths "concerning," and said smartphones are just one possible distraction parents need to watch out for.

"It doesn't really matter what the distraction is but if there's a distraction there's a distraction, and I think cellphones certainly play a part in that," he said, adding kids under five should be "within arms-reach" from parents.

"It's never going to be one thing, but if we come at it from multiple angles you're going to strengthen your ability to prevent a potentially fatal injury that will change your life forever," he said.