GO trains on Lakeshore West running after pedestrian struck in Oakville
Police are now investigating the deadly collision. Officials say regular service resumed after 10 a.m.
Service on the Lakeshore West line has resumed after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a GO train in Oakville.
GO Train service west of Oakville station was suspended just before 8 a.m. when a 7:23 a.m. Aldershot to Union train the person crossing on Burloak Dr., south of Harvester Rd.
“Someone lost their life and our thoughts are with their loved ones,” said Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins.
Mark Cripps, who was on the train on his way to work in Toronto, told the Star that the train abruptly stopped and passengers were told that someone had been struck.
“I was in the second car. They asked us to all move out of the front four cars, at request of police,” said Cripps.
He said police have taken control of the train for investigation.
Aikins said another train behind the incident train from Hamilton was stopped and they had been able to reverse it back to another station.
Aikins said it has been a tough week for GO officials, with three other confirmed fatalities on the GO tracks.
