Lawyers for Omar Khadr, relatives of slain U.S. soldier set to square off
TORONTO — A lawyer for the widow of an American soldier killed in Afghanistan is slated to square off in court in Toronto today against counsel for Omar Khadr.
Tabitha Speer and a former U.S. soldier are trying to go after Khadr's assets.
They want an injunction aimed at preserving any money the federal government paid Khadr for breaching his rights. Ottawa reportedly paid the former Guantanamo Bay prisoner $10.5 million last week.
The action comes as they seek to have a Canadian court enforce a US$134-million award against Khadr from Utah.
In response, a lawyer for Khadr argues the injunction application should be rejected.
He says it's unlikely a Canadian court would enforce the Utah award and that Khadr has a right to keep his financial affairs private.
