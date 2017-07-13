Ontario premier to attend meeting of U.S. governors to talk trade, opioids
TORONTO — Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is heading to Rhode Island today to attend a meeting of U.S. governors, where she plans to talk about cross-border trade and the opioid crisis.
Wynne will attend the National Governors Association, a three-day meeting of governors from about 30 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where U.S. leaders will be discussing the major challenges facing their states
Wynne says Ontario's trade with U.S. states is number one on her agenda.
The premier and members of her cabinet have been lobbying governors for months, as part of a strategy to win allies on trade issues, and she says she's encouraged by what she's heard from many so far.
She'll also attend a discussion on curbing the opioid epidemic that has claimed thousands of lives on both sides of the border.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also expected to address the gathering, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence.
