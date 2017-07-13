Pedestrian struck and killed by GO train, service on Lakeshore West line suspended
The incident happened before 8 a.m., east of Appleby GO station.
Service on the Lakeshore West line is suspended after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a GO train in Oakville.
Burlington police were called at around 7:41 a.m. on Burloak Dr., south of Harvester Rd.
Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the person has died.
GO Train service west of Oakville station is suspended. Delays are expected to last 2 to 3 hours. Buses will run between Appleby and Oakville stations.
More to come.
