Pedestrian struck and killed by GO train, service on Lakeshore West line suspended

The incident happened before 8 a.m., east of Appleby GO station.

A pedestrian has been struck by a GO train in Oakville.

Service on the Lakeshore West line is suspended after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a GO train in Oakville.

Burlington police were called at around 7:41 a.m. on Burloak Dr., south of Harvester Rd.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the person has died.

GO Train service west of Oakville station is suspended. Delays are expected to last 2 to 3 hours. Buses will run between Appleby and Oakville stations.

More to come.

