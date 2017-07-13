Toronto Community Housing hit with $100K fine in deadly seniors home fire

Toronto's public housing agency has pleaded guilty to a fire code violation in relation to a blaze at a seniors residence that killed four people last year.

The city says in a statement that the Toronto Community Housing Corporation pleaded guilty to failing to implement an approved fire safety plan and has been fined $100,000, the maximum amount allowed under the law.

The deadly fire broke out on the fifth floor of a 126-unit seniors residence in the city's east end in February 2016.

Dozens of elderly residents were injured and three people initially died in the fire. A fourth person injured in the blaze died weeks later.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has concluded the fire was deliberately set and a criminal investigation is ongoing.