Toronto police say call over failure to flush toilet was a waste of their time

Toronto police say they declined to come out to a local restaurant on Wednesday when a man there was accused of failing to flush the toilet after using it.

Police spokesman Mark Pugash says the call was particularly egregious, since the alleged incident took place about eight hours before it was reported.

Pugash says attendants did not gather much information about the call, such as what led to the incident or where it took place.

He says the priority was on freeing up the line for genuine emergencies rather than matters of etiquette.

Police acknowledge failing to flush a toilet isn't polite, but say calling the cops to report it keeps emergency dispatchers from attending to more pressing matters.

Pugash acknowledges the call may have been prompted by intoxication or a mental health crisis, but says no circumstances tying up police resources on such an issue.