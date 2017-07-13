Toronto stock index down after early gains dissipate, Canadian dollar up
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index is down following a mid-morning decline that swept across the market.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index dropped 17.96 points to 15,126.03, after 90 minutes of trading.
Most of the TSX subsectors were in the red and the rest were well off their morning highs.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 7.70 points to 21,539.84. The S&P 500 index inched up 1.43 points to 2,444.68 and the Nasdaq composite index added 2.46 points to 6,263.63.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.49 cents US, up from Wednesday's average price of 78.16 cents US.
The August crude contract was up 44 cents to US$45.93 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.99 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down $1.60 to US$1,217.50 an ounce and the September copper contract gave back one cent at US$2.67 a pound.
