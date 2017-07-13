Want to go swimming nude? We’ve got you covered

Skinny dippers can’t simply hop on the ferry to the Islands this summer.

Hanlan’s Point, the Toronto Islands beach that was officially designated as “clothing optional” in 2002, will likely be closed for the entire summer due to flooding, according to the City of Toronto. The City is aiming to re-open other sections of Toronto Island Park by the end of July.

“There is only one sanctioned nudist beach around Toronto to swim naked,” Ron Schout, president of the Federation of Canadian Naturists, said of Hanlan’s Point.

So those hoping to bare it all will have to get creative, and perhaps make use of a naturist park. The Star has compiled a list of some other sites near Toronto for those hoping to get their naked swim on.

Bare Oaks Family Naturist Park

Those looking to take a nude dip can visit Bare Oaks’ outdoor pool or small two-acre lake and beach. But attendees can also make use of the numerous other facilities Bare Oaks has, while nude of course. The grounds include a mini golf course, a volleyball court, a restaurant, spa services, lounges with billiards and ping pong, and even accommodations for those who want to spend a few days.

“There’s events all the time. We just had a very big volleyball tournament on the weekend and on Monday we had our second annual 5k run,” Stéphane Deschênes, owner of Bare Oaks, said.

Bare Oaks Family Naturist Park is located at 20237 Kennedy Road, East Gwillimbury, Ont. A day pass costs $49.56 for new visitors, $39.82 for members of a naturist organization, and $10 for those between the ages of 18 and 25.



Ponderosa Nature Resort

Ponderosa has no shortage of aqua options for those wishing to swim naked, including an outdoor Olympic-sized swimming pool, an outdoor hot tub, a 70-foot heated conversation pool with a swim up bar, an indoor pool and an indoor hot tub.

But the clothing-free options don’t end there. Attendees can visit the resort’s tennis courts, horseshoe pits, volleyball courts, basketball courts and nature trails on the 100 acres of property.

“People are really friendly,” Rob Bajak, an employee and resident of the park, said. “People are respectful of each other out here.”

Ponderosa Nature Resort is located at 1218 Concession Road 8 West, Flamborough, Ont. A day pass costs $60 for a couple, $50 for a single, $20 for teens between 13 and 19, and $15 for children between two and 12.

Lilly Valley Nudist Club

Bernie Sudol, treasurer of the park, said Lilly Valley is a “rather simple, rustic site.”

They have a four-foot-deep, 18-foot-diameter outdoor pool, a full-sized kitchen for attendees to cook in and camping sites for those who are interested.

Lilly Valley Nudist Club is located at 1863 Pettit Road, Fort Erie, Ont. A three-hour pass for one costs $15 and $20 for a couple. A day pass costs $20 for a single and $25 for a couple.

GTA Skinnydippers

This local group runs nude swims from September to May at pools around the GTA. Events are held at regular pools and a wave pool, and normally last around two hours. Floating pool toys are provided, some pools have twisting slides, and the odd event includes pizza. But no need to RSVP!

“People who know about us just show up,” Schout, who is also head of the GTA Skinnydippers, said. “Those that have questions generally email to find out info and then if they are still interested, they show up.”

With the closing of Hanlan’s Point, requests for a summer swim have been made, according to Schout. But those hoping to swim nude locally will have to wait until September.

The GTA Skinnydippers swim at pools in Richmond Hill, Mississauga and Vaughan. Swims cost $17 for single adult visitors, $25 for visiting couples and families, $5 for single visitors who are 25 and under, and $7 for couples who are 25 and under. Swims are free for those under 18 and those who join the group as members have discounted fees.

Toronto Area Naturist Sports and Swims (TANS)

For those looking to branch out beyond basic swimming, TANS hosts swims with nude recreational water sports like water volleyball or water polo every month.

According to Dave Fleming, the group’s organizer, TANS is the only naturist group in Toronto “focused on naturist water sports.”

Swims occur on Saturday nights, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at a pool facility north of High Park from late October until late April. There is a pre-swimming yoga session from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and attendees can visit a restaurant following the swim to socialize. Information about upcoming TANS events can be found through their page on Meetup. Those interested must RSVP prior to the events.

TANS charges $20 per single swimmer and if they bring a friend or partner, the second person gets in for free. Yoga costs $20 per person and $10 if done in addition to swimming.