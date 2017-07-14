Cars in the Beach partially submerged in water following overnight flooding
Flooding was also reported on the westbound lanes of Highway 401.
Environment Canada described the rain that accompanied last night’s thunderstorm as “light,” however, the flooding in the Beach neighbourhood was anything but that.
A storm that swept through the area around 1 a.m. left multiple cars partially submerged, with water reaching halfway up their wheels. Photos of the scene from Hubbard Blvd. and Glen Manor Dr. show the water pooling in a low section of the street where several cars were parked.
The Environment Canada forecast for the next few days calls for more rain, which could lead to additional flooding.
Friday is expected to have warmer temperatures than the past couple of days, with a high of 23 C, but there’s also 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm.
Saturday will bring a welcome respite from the gloom, Environment Canada says, with sunny skies and a high of 28 C. Sunday and Monday are expected to be cloudy days, with 60 and 40 per cent chances of rain respectively.
