Gold stocks lead TSX index higher, Canadian dollar approaches 79 cents US

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index is clinging to a small gain led by gold stocks, supported by a jump in bullion prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.59 points to 15,151.59 after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 9.39 points to 21,562.48, the S&P 500 index added 3.67 points to 2,451.50 and the Nasdaq composite index climbed 13.42 points to 6,287.86.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.94 cents US, up from Thursday's average price of 78.47 cents US.

The August crude contract was up 12 cents to US$46.20 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up one cent to US$2.97 per mmBTU.