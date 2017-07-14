Toronto art teacher accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A Toronto art teacher has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl attending an art program in the city's west end.
Police say the girl was assaulted during multiple sessions while she was part of a 10-week art program at 4Cats Arts Studio.
Jordan Pereira, 24, of Toronto was arrested Tuesday and charged with one-count of sexual assault.
He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 24.
Police released a photo of the suspect because they are concerned there may be other victims.
Most Popular
-
Stirring things up: Group of Halifax restaurants say they're doing away with straws, unless you ask
-
Halifax Shipyard holding open house after sections of new patrol vessel move outside
-
Man flown to Halifax hospital by LifeFlight helicopter after serious ATV crash
-
'Thrilled:' Natal Day chair working to get Sidney Crosby in annual parade
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden
-
Tory's Toronto
Halifax could have been home — but wasn’t: Matt Elliott on why Toronto is better
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's Twitter bike cop a 'crucial' part of evolution into great cycling city: Elliott
-
Views
Toronto councillor pulls ‘intersectional’ motion that clashed with Black activists: Paradkar