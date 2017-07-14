Walmart pulls onesie after complaints garment was offensive to Indigenous people
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Walmart Canada says it is pulling a onesie off its shelves after receiving complaints that said the garment was offensive to Indigenous people.
The onesie had the phrase "I Still Live With My Parents" written on it with illustrations of teepees and an arrow.
Walmart Canada says the graphic on the item does not represent its beliefs and has no place in its stores.
Some people took to Twitter saying the garment was offensive because Indigenous children disproportionately go to foster care.
Others suggested it was insensitive given Canada's history with residential schools.
Anika Malik, a spokeswoman for Walmart, says the company apologizes for any unintended offence.
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden
-
Tory's Toronto
Halifax could have been home — but wasn’t: Matt Elliott on why Toronto is better
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's Twitter bike cop a 'crucial' part of evolution into great cycling city: Elliott
-
Views
Toronto councillor pulls ‘intersectional’ motion that clashed with Black activists: Paradkar