Quebec ticket wins Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A ticket sold in Quebec claimed Friday night's $10 million dollar Lotto Max jackpot.
The exact location of where the ticket was purchased was not immediately revealed.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 21 will again be approximately $10 million.
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden
-
Tory's Toronto
Halifax could have been home — but wasn’t: Matt Elliott on why Toronto is better
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's Twitter bike cop a 'crucial' part of evolution into great cycling city: Elliott
-
Views
Toronto councillor pulls ‘intersectional’ motion that clashed with Black activists: Paradkar