Quebec ticket wins Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — A ticket sold in Quebec claimed Friday night's $10 million dollar Lotto Max jackpot.

The exact location of where the ticket was purchased was not immediately revealed.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 21 will again be approximately $10 million.

