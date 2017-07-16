Hamilton is not trying to copy Toronto with its very similar city hall sign: Hamilton

Hamilton will place a large 3D sign that spells its name in front of its city hall.



If that sounds very similar to the popular Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square, don't tell that to Hamilton, as Mayor Fred Eisenberger insists Steeltown isn't copying Hogtown.

"We looked at designs all over the world. Toronto wasn't the model, as much as Torontonians may like to think so."

Toronto wasn't the first city to feature a ground-level sign that spells the name of its city, although Hamilton's staff report notes its sign would be "similar" to Toronto's. Eisenberger's birth city of Amsterdam kicked off the trend, and other cities like Brisbane, Australia, Nice, France and Cancun, Mexico have followed suit.



Hamilton's public works committee approved the sign last Thursday, and the city will pursue private donors to cover the cost. Eisenberger tells Metro most of the money has been lined up – with 10 or 11 donors committing $25,000 each – and the project is scheduled to debut in December.



"I think it's a great opportunity for Hamilton," he said.

"It will help animate our fairly plain and somewhat sterile forecourt in front of city hall."

Eisenberger says they tried to create a unique design, but conceded there is only so much one can do spelling out the name of the city.

The Hamilton sign, which is slightly smaller than the Toronto sign, will be 20 metres long, two metres deep, 2.2 metres tall and will contain hollow letters.

For his part, Mayor John Tory tweeted, "It's a sign of the time when every city wants its own Toronto sign..."

Ottawa unveiled a similar Ottawa sign in May, about two years after Toronto's.

In an email, Tory spokesperson Don Peat wrote to Metro, "The Mayor hopes Hamilton enjoys its city sign and that it brings as much joy to visitors as the Toronto sign has brought to people in Nathan Phillips Square."