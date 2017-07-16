Ontario ticket claims Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO — A ticket sold in Ontario claimed Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
The guaranteed $1 million prize also went to an Ontario ticket holder.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 19 will again be approximately $5 million.
