Look up: You may see the northern lights in GTA skies Sunday evening

Be sure to head outside and look up this evening as the northern lights are expected in parts of southern Canada.

Scott Sutherland, meteorologist for The Weather Network, says parts of southern Canada including the GTA, Stratford, Guelph, and Orangeville are ideal for viewing the northern lights tonight.

It is a rare occurrence for southern regions of Canada, made possible by a bright solar flare explosion late Thursday night.

The only challenge locally will be light pollution in urban ideas. If possible head away from the city lights to find clear, dark skies, Sutherland continued.

“Auroras are also notorious for being random and flighty,” he said. “They can be faint one moment, bright the next, and can appear and disappear quite suddenly.”

The northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, are a result of collisions between gaseous particles in the Earth’s atmosphere with charged particles released from the sun.

The auroras can often be seen at least an hour before or after sunrise and they form about 80 to 500 km above the Earth’s surface, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Pale green and pink are the most common colours in auroral displays, although shades of red, yellow, green, blue, and violet have been reported.