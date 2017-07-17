Man involved in accident pulls shotgun on Good Samaritans, steals car
Several people who came to driver’s aid after a collision got a shotgun pulled on them instead, Toronto police say.
A group of Good Samaritans who tried to help a man after a collision got a shotgun pulled on them instead before he stole a vehicle, Toronto police say.
A driver of a green Ford Focus was in a collision in the Dufferin St. and Lawrence Ave. W. area just before 5 p.m. Saturday. When passersby tried to help the driver, police said he climbed out of the vehicle wielding a shotgun, pointing it at his would-be rescuers.
The man forced a woman out of her black Dodge Journey at gunpoint, and then fled the scene in her car.
Police described the man as around six feet tall, mid-30s, with a thin build and short dreadlocks. He wore dark pants and a red Blue Jays jersey that said “Bautista” on the back.
He was last seen in the stolen getaway car, with a license plate BVYP 766.
Police are asking anyone who sees him to immediately phone 911.
