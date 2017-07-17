Police: Brampton church fire deliberately set, no one injured

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say a fire that broke out at a Ukrainian Catholic church northwest of Toronto early this morning was deliberately set.

Emergency crews were called to Saint Elias The Prophet Church in Brampton, Ont., shortly after 2 a.m.

Officers say the church sustained minimal damage to its exterior and no one was injured.

Peel region police are asking for any dash-cam footage or surveillance video of the area around the time of the fire and for any witnesses to come forward.