High Park Zoo bison to undergo autopsy in Guelph

Alberta, the 17-year-old bison who died suddenly on July 15, has been sent to Animal Health Laboratory in Guelph, Ont. to determine cause of death.

One of High Park Zoo's bison. After the death of Alberta, there are three bison left.

Who do you call when a 1,000 pound bison drops dead? The Animal Health Laboratory at the University of Guelph, apparently. The body of Alberta, the 17-year-old High Park Zoo bison who died suddenly on July 15 has been transferred there. 

Grant Maxie, director of the lab, shared some facts with Metro on how exactly a large animal autopsy works: 

An easy move:
The bison was removed from High Park using standard parks operations equipment to load her into a city truck.

Heavy lifting:
The lab receives the bison in a truck bay and uses overhead tracks and hoists to transport the animal.

A sign on the pen that housed Alberta, who died suddenly on July 15. High Park Zoo is investigating her death.

Big job, big table:
The bison will be placed on a large hydraulic table so vets can work on the body at different heights.

Professionals only:
The autopsy will be performed by vets with advanced training in pathology.

Take a peek:
The vets will be able to see physical causes of death during the dissection and report preliminary results within 24 hours.

Too big to fit:
When staff need to do scans on limbs they remove them from the body and place in a CT scan.

Tools used in a human autopsy. Dr. Grant Maxie says some of these tools will be used in the bison autopsy performed at Animal Health Laboratory in Guelph. A band saw and rib cutters will also be used.

The tools of the trade:
Rib cutters and band saws will be used during the autopsy.

It's a quick job:
Dissecting a bison only takes one to two hours.

What happens after:
The bison’s body will be disposed of by rendering, incineration or alkaline digestion after the autopsy is complete.

Patient confidentiality:
Dr. Grant Maxie couldn’t comment on this specific bison autopsy due to privacy concerns but said, “eventually you die of something.”

