High Park Zoo bison to undergo autopsy in Guelph

Who do you call when a 1,000 pound bison drops dead? The Animal Health Laboratory at the University of Guelph, apparently. The body of Alberta, the 17-year-old High Park Zoo bison who died suddenly on July 15 has been transferred there.

Grant Maxie, director of the lab, shared some facts with Metro on how exactly a large animal autopsy works:

An easy move:

The bison was removed from High Park using standard parks operations equipment to load her into a city truck.

Heavy lifting:

The lab receives the bison in a truck bay and uses overhead tracks and hoists to transport the animal.

Big job, big table:

The bison will be placed on a large hydraulic table so vets can work on the body at different heights.

Professionals only:

The autopsy will be performed by vets with advanced training in pathology.

Take a peek:

The vets will be able to see physical causes of death during the dissection and report preliminary results within 24 hours.

Too big to fit:

When staff need to do scans on limbs they remove them from the body and place in a CT scan.

The tools of the trade:

Rib cutters and band saws will be used during the autopsy.

It's a quick job:

Dissecting a bison only takes one to two hours.

What happens after:

The bison’s body will be disposed of by rendering, incineration or alkaline digestion after the autopsy is complete.