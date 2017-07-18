High Park Zoo bison to undergo autopsy in Guelph
Alberta, the 17-year-old bison who died suddenly on July 15, has been sent to Animal Health Laboratory in Guelph, Ont. to determine cause of death.
Who do you call when a 1,000 pound bison drops dead? The Animal Health Laboratory at the University of Guelph, apparently. The body of Alberta, the 17-year-old High Park Zoo bison who died suddenly on July 15 has been transferred there.
Grant Maxie, director of the lab, shared some facts with Metro on how exactly a large animal autopsy works:
An easy move:
The bison was removed from High Park using standard parks operations equipment to load her into a city truck.
Heavy lifting:
The lab receives the bison in a truck bay and uses overhead tracks and hoists to transport the animal.
Big job, big table:
The bison will be placed on a large hydraulic table so vets can work on the body at different heights.
Professionals only:
The autopsy will be performed by vets with advanced training in pathology.
Take a peek:
The vets will be able to see physical causes of death during the dissection and report preliminary results within 24 hours.
Too big to fit:
When staff need to do scans on limbs they remove them from the body and place in a CT scan.
The tools of the trade:
Rib cutters and band saws will be used during the autopsy.
It's a quick job:
Dissecting a bison only takes one to two hours.
What happens after:
The bison’s body will be disposed of by rendering, incineration or alkaline digestion after the autopsy is complete.
Patient confidentiality:
Dr. Grant Maxie couldn’t comment on this specific bison autopsy due to privacy concerns but said, “eventually you die of something.”
