Charges dropped against two men accused in 2012 murder of Vancouver man

OSHAWA, Ont. — Charges against two men who had been accused in the 2012 murder of a British Columbia man have been dropped.

The Crown has withdrawn second-degree murder charges against Nabaz Delr-Ismail, 33, who was arrested at Toronto's Pearson International Airport last month.

Charges against his co-accused, 31-year-old Shorsh Sad Sivan, were also dropped.

Sivan is believed to be living in Iraq.