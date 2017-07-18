Charges dropped against two men accused in 2012 murder of Vancouver man
OSHAWA, Ont. — Charges against two men who had been accused in the 2012 murder of a British Columbia man have been dropped.
The Crown has withdrawn second-degree murder charges against Nabaz Delr-Ismail, 33, who was arrested at Toronto's Pearson International Airport last month.
Charges against his co-accused, 31-year-old Shorsh Sad Sivan, were also dropped.
Sivan is believed to be living in Iraq.
The pair had been wanted in the death of Kamran Ahmadbeigi, 26, of Vancouver, who was shot at a home in Oshawa, Ont., on May 25, 2012.
