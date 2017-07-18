High-dose vitamin D no better than standard dose for preventing kids' colds: study
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A new study has found that giving children high-dose vitamin D doesn't appear to reduce the number of times they come down with the wintertime sniffles compared to the standard recommended dose.
For the last 30 years, vitamin D has been thought to play a role in preventing or reducing the number of colds and bouts of flu children experience over the fall and winter months.
But Toronto researchers found children who received the standard dose of 400 international units and those given 2,000 IUs per day each had about two viral respiratory infections on average.
Lead researcher Dr. Jonathon Maguire of St. Michael's Hospital says the findings do not support the use of high-dose vitamin D supplements to prevent colds and flu in children.
The study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association involved 700 children aged one to five.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden
-
Tory's Toronto
Halifax could have been home — but wasn’t: Matt Elliott on why Toronto is better
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's Twitter bike cop a 'crucial' part of evolution into great cycling city: Elliott