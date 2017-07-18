Man charged after police say road rage incident leads to stabbing in Oshawa

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say an incident of road rage allegedly led to a man being stabbed in Oshawa, Ont., this week.

They allege a 31-year-old man was driving his truck erratically Monday afternoon when he had an altercation with a vehicle.

Police say the man got out of his truck and allegedly stabbed the male passenger of the other vehicle in the arm.

They say the 22-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say the suspect got in his truck and drove off.