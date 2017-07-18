Ontario man charged with human trafficking, assault
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say a 31-year-old Ontario man has been charged with human trafficking.
Durham regional police say they received information on Friday about a woman who allegedly told a friend she had been kidnapped.
They say investigators went to the motel and found a 38-year-old woman who said she willingly entered the sex trade last year, but entered an arrangement with a man in mid-May who promised to help her in exchange for a percentage of her profits.
Police say the relationship deteriorated over the last several weeks, and the man allegedly began taking a larger cut of the money — eventually taking all of it.
Police allege the man threatened and assaulted the woman several times.
Police say a man from Thorold, Ont., was charged Saturday with trafficking in persons, advertising another person's sexual services, and assault, along with several related charges.
