Plaque to honour first Black mailman

The first time Albert Jackson walked into his workplace, all his new co-workers walked out.



It was May 12, 1882 and Jackson was the first Black person to be appointed as a letter carrier in Toronto, becoming one of the few people of colour to hold civil service position in 19th-century Canada.

"They were all white and they refused to work with him or to train him," said Heritage Toronto's historical plaques coordinator Camille Begin. "There was so much racism at that time."

It took the intervention of then-Prime Minister John A. Macdonald - who was courting Black voters in the upcoming election - for Jackson to start working, after nearly a month of heated debate over his appointment. He'd go on to work at the post office for 36 years.

On Friday, Heritage Toronto will unveil a plaque in honour of Jackson, a man whose mother was smuggled into Canada through the Underground Railroad network after his two brothers were sold into slavery and his father died.

The plaque will stand in a garden at 26 Lombard St., the former office of Toronto General Post Office, exactly where Jackson used to pick up letters for delivery every morning.

The initiative, through which Heritage Toronto gets public input about who and what needs to be commemorated, is aimed at keeping Toronto's history relevant, said Begin.

"This is about making sure that the voices of Toronto's past are heard even today," she said.



Other distinguished figures from minority groups have received the same recognition, including Mary Ann Shadd Cary who was a pioneering Black newspaper editor, and Benjamin Brown, one of Toronto's first Jewish architects.

Most recently, a public park near Broadview was officially named after William Peyton Hubbard, Toronto's first Black elected official.

At a time when many institutions like Ryerson University are grappling with dark chapters of their history, Begin said Heritage Toronto's office is trying to recognize how far we've come as a community and the room for improvement going forward.