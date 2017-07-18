News / Toronto

Police seek man who allegedly threw puppy into garbage can near North York mall

Police say the man allegedly put a three-month-old puppy inside a bag then discarded it in a garbage can outside the Lawrence Shopping Centre.

This man is wanted by police for questioning.

TORONTO POLICE

This man is wanted by police for questioning.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly threw a three-month-old puppy into a garbage can in a North York shopping centre last week.

Police say the incident happened on July 11 at 3:40 p.m. in the area of Dane Ave. and Blossomfield Dr.

The man is alleged to have been carrying a dark garbage bag on his way to the Lawrence Square Shopping Centre where he discarded the bag in a garbage can.

He was last seen walking on Dane Ave.

Police say a passerby heard yelps from the inside of the garbage can. When he took out the bag and opened it, he found a three-month old puppy.

The citizen took the puppy out of the bag and rushed it to a nearby veterinarian.

Police say the suspect is described as 5’11” to 6’ with short dark hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, grey shorts and black shoes with white socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...