Police seek man who allegedly threw puppy into garbage can near North York mall
Police say the man allegedly put a three-month-old puppy inside a bag then discarded it in a garbage can outside the Lawrence Shopping Centre.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly threw a three-month-old puppy into a garbage can in a North York shopping centre last week.
Police say the incident happened on July 11 at 3:40 p.m. in the area of Dane Ave. and Blossomfield Dr.
The man is alleged to have been carrying a dark garbage bag on his way to the Lawrence Square Shopping Centre where he discarded the bag in a garbage can.
He was last seen walking on Dane Ave.
Police say a passerby heard yelps from the inside of the garbage can. When he took out the bag and opened it, he found a three-month old puppy.
The citizen took the puppy out of the bag and rushed it to a nearby veterinarian.
Police say the suspect is described as 5’11” to 6’ with short dark hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, grey shorts and black shoes with white socks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden
-
Tory's Toronto
Halifax could have been home — but wasn’t: Matt Elliott on why Toronto is better
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's Twitter bike cop a 'crucial' part of evolution into great cycling city: Elliott