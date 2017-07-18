Police seek man who allegedly threw puppy into garbage can near North York mall

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly threw a three-month-old puppy into a garbage can in a North York shopping centre last week.

Police say the incident happened on July 11 at 3:40 p.m. in the area of Dane Ave. and Blossomfield Dr.

The man is alleged to have been carrying a dark garbage bag on his way to the Lawrence Square Shopping Centre where he discarded the bag in a garbage can.

He was last seen walking on Dane Ave.

Police say a passerby heard yelps from the inside of the garbage can. When he took out the bag and opened it, he found a three-month old puppy.

The citizen took the puppy out of the bag and rushed it to a nearby veterinarian.

Police say the suspect is described as 5’11” to 6’ with short dark hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, grey shorts and black shoes with white socks.