Senior struck and killed by TTC bus in east-end
Crash near Eglinton Ave. E. and Midland Ave. happened at around 11 a.m.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
One woman has died after she was struck by a TTC bus in the city’s east-end Tuesday morning, paramedics say.
Investigators received the call for the crash near Eglinton Ave. E. and Midland Ave. at around 11 a.m., Toronto paramedic spokesperson Attila Bodo said.
“An elderly female” was pronounced dead on scene, Bodo said.
Eglinton is closed from Midland to Kennedy Rd.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'See you there:' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to march in Halifax Pride parade
-
Employees 'deliberately' accessed private files of more than 300 Nova Scotians: health authority
-
Eleven Halifax-area schools to begin pre-primary program this September
-
'It's all a show to you:' Protesters disrupt Halifax council meeting over Cornwallis statue issue
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden
-
Tory's Toronto
Halifax could have been home — but wasn’t: Matt Elliott on why Toronto is better
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's Twitter bike cop a 'crucial' part of evolution into great cycling city: Elliott