Senior struck and killed by TTC bus in east-end

Crash near Eglinton Ave. E. and Midland Ave. happened at around 11 a.m.

“An elderly female” was pronounced dead on scene, officials say.

Torstar News Services

One woman has died after she was struck by a TTC bus in the city’s east-end Tuesday morning, paramedics say.

Investigators received the call for the crash near Eglinton Ave. E. and Midland Ave. at around 11 a.m., Toronto paramedic spokesperson Attila Bodo said.

“An elderly female” was pronounced dead on scene, Bodo said.

Eglinton is closed from Midland to Kennedy Rd.

