Drake shows off his Degrassi cheques on Instagram
On Tuesday the Toronto rapper posted a photo of a cheque for $8.25 with the caption “Degrassi money still coming in don't sleeeeeeeep…”
After more than 10 years since he last appeared in the Canadian teen drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation, Drake is still collecting cheques from the show.
The photo quickly received more than 1.4 million likes and about 40,000 comments.
In 2001, Drake stared in Degrassi as Jimmy Brooks, a basketball player who later used a wheelchair after being shot by a classmate. It was a role that didn’t leave him at the bottom for long; he eventually went on to a successful music career.
Degrassi came to an end in 2015 after 14 seasons and it is known for being one of the first shows to portray realistic scenarios of issues affecting teens such as sexual assault, racism and homophobia. The series also helped launch the careers of actresses Nina Dobrev and Shenae Grimes.
