Drake shows off his Degrassi cheques on Instagram

After more than 10 years since he last appeared in the Canadian teen drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation, Drake is still collecting cheques from the show.

On Tuesday the Toronto rapper posted a photo on Instagram of a cheque for $8.25 with the caption “Degrassi money still coming in don't sleeeeeeeep…”

The photo quickly received more than 1.4 million likes and about 40,000 comments.

In 2001, Drake stared in Degrassi as Jimmy Brooks, a basketball player who later used a wheelchair after being shot by a classmate. It was a role that didn’t leave him at the bottom for long; he eventually went on to a successful music career.