Hydro One signs US$5.3 billion deal to buy Avista
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Ontario's largest power transmitter and distributor says it has signed a friendly deal to acquire U.S. company Avista Corp. for US$5.3 billion (CA$6.7 billion) in an all-cash deal.
Hydro One said Wednesday it will pay US$53 (CA$67) per share for the utility.
Avista would keep its existing corporate headquarters in Spokane, Washington, and continue to operate as a stand-alone utility in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.
Both companies say there will be no workforce reductions as a result of the merger.
Hydro One and Avista also say customer rates will not be affected by any of the costs associated with the transaction.
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden
-
Tory's Toronto
Halifax could have been home — but wasn’t: Matt Elliott on why Toronto is better
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's Twitter bike cop a 'crucial' part of evolution into great cycling city: Elliott