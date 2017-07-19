Grandfather succumbs to injuries in multi-vehicle QEW crash
Bill Jeffery died Monday after a collision in Mississauga last week. Paramedics said six patients were taken to hospital, including two other children younger than 12.
A 64-year-old man has died in the hospital after a multi-vehicle collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga last week.
The collision happened around 10:30 a.m. last Thursday in the westbound lanes of the QEW approaching Hurontario St., where a transport truck and at least five other vehicles were involved, said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.
A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Sick Kids in critical condition via ORNGE air ambulance.
Peel paramedics said six patients were taken to hospital, including two other children younger than 12, Schmidt said.
Bill Jeffery, who was in one of the cars with his daughter and two grandchildren, died Monday.
In a Facebook post, his daughter Nancy Jeffery said that he succumbed to his injuries at St. Michael’s Hospital.
