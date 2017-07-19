Mississauga couple find home for motherless baby raccoons

Five orphaned raccoon babies from Mississauga have found a place to stay, avoiding certain death without a furry mother to look out for them.

The litter is being taken in at the Procyon Wildilfe Centre in Beeton, ON. According to Jennifer Clarke, the woman who found them, they will be driven up Wednesday.

The new home is welcome news for Clarke and her partner Ken Syrowy who unexpectedly found themselves caregivers to the critters on Sunday.

Clarke and Syrowy were walking by a construction site in the Mississauga Rd. and Lakeshore Rd. area on Sunday morning, when they saw a dog barking at the litter. The dog’s owner informed the couple that he had been monitoring the babies and hadn’t seen the mother raccoon in three or four days.

“Rather than leaving them there to die, we took them home,” Clarke said.

But finding permanent lodging proved to be a problem.

Clarke and Syrowy made calls to several humane societies in the province and even the Toronto Zoo, but no one was able to accommodate more raccoons. Clarke said she didn’t want to see them euthanized, which appeared to be the only other alternative at the time.

While the raccoons lived with Clarke and Syrowy, the couple took them to the park for exercise every day and fed them baby formula and fruit, which they had researched online.

Aaron Archer, a rehabilitation manager at Toronto Wildlife Centre, said many wildlife centres turn into “raccoon orphanages” during the summer.

Nursing orphaned raccoons until they are ready to be brought into the wild is a major time investment for sanctuaries. It takes four months to teach the babies skills like climbing, foraging, and socializing with other raccoons.

“Unfortunately, every summer we do get to the point where we have to close our doors because we just do not have the resources to care for more,” Archer said. The Centre is currently at capacity with 45 baby raccoons.

He adds that while he’s sympathetic to people who want to help animals, the responsible thing to do is seek help from a local animal centre.

It’s also illegal to care for wildlife at home without a permit from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.