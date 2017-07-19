NewsAlert:Hydro One signs blockbuster deal to buy Avista for C$6.7B in cash
TORONTO — Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H) has signed a friendly deal to acquire U.S. company Avista Corp. for C$6.7 billion in an all-cash deal.
The Ontario utility says it will pay C$67 per share in cash for Avista.
