Ontario man charged after allegedly impersonating police officer
OAKVILLE, Ont. — Police say a man from Oakville, Ont., allegedly pretended to be a Toronto police officer and told someone he could get him a job with the force in exchange for cash.
Halton regional police say the accused met the alleged victim because they were both involved with a religious group.
After money was exchanged, police say the accused made excuses about why the alleged victim hadn't received a job offer.
Police say they believe the accused may have tried a similar scam with other people, allegedly offering to get them jobs with the Ford Motor Company.
The man was charged with fraud over $5,000 and impersonating a peace officer. He's scheduled to appear in court next month.
