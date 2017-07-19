Ontario man charged after allegedly impersonating police officer

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Police say a man from Oakville, Ont., allegedly pretended to be a Toronto police officer and told someone he could get him a job with the force in exchange for cash.

Halton regional police say the accused met the alleged victim because they were both involved with a religious group.

After money was exchanged, police say the accused made excuses about why the alleged victim hadn't received a job offer.

Police say they believe the accused may have tried a similar scam with other people, allegedly offering to get them jobs with the Ford Motor Company.