All five stores at Queen St. food market reopen after health inspection

Public health officials have reopened the Queen Live Fresh Food Market a day after it was closed for inspection.

Toronto Public Health spokesperson Lenore Bromley said health staff re-inspected the stores Tuesday and all five have been allowed to open.

“The operators used this time and thoroughly washed and sanitized all surfaces,” said Bromley.

The establishment was shut down on Monday following a video that appeared on social media showing mice nibbling food on display at the Meli Baklava and Chocolate Bar.

All five food stores in the building located at 238 Queen St. W., near John St. were affected by the closure.

Health officials said that they became aware of the issue and immediately went to investigate. The food market has never had a complaint, warning or closure before, they said.

Julie Kyriakaki, one of four partners of Meli Baklava, said the mice were a problem for every vendor in the building because it was “an old building.”

She said the baklava the mice were seen nibbling on is “strictly for display,” and that they “never serve anything that’s open like that. Everything we offer to our customers is covered and protected.”

After the incident, Kyriakaki said they will no longer be leaving display food when the store is closed.