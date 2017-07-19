Drove to Canada, rocked out to Metallica, but can't find the car

The morning after Sunday’s Metallica concert, Gavin Strickland called his parents with a horrible confession: after driving across the Canadian border from Syracuse in the name of heavy metal, he’d lost the car.

This weekend, after a day spent in Oshawa, Gavin parked his blue-green Nissan Versa Sedan somewhere on the first floor of an indoor parking garage. The garage was within an $8-cab-ride of the Rogers Centre.

He just doesn’t know where.

Now, three days later, his parents have enlisted the amateur scavenger-hunters of Toronto to help remedy the directional snafu of their “doofy son.”

“Can’t make this up,” a Tuesday evening Craiglist posting by Eric and Michele Strickland, who reside in the U.S., reads. An $100 reward has been offered for anyone who’ll scour Toronto’s parking garages for the wayward vehicle.

Ambiguous landmarks Gavin remembers nearby include a Starbucks, some construction, a “strange spiral outdoor sculpture,” and, possibly, a bank, which may or may not be RBC.

The car, itself, has Florida license plates, a small Canadian flag attached to the doorframe, and a Bernie Sanders bumper sticker.

Gavin’s father Eric says he bought the car for his son last year, to get to work and community college in the fall.

“He works at Lowes here locally, and he’s biking to work until he gets the car back,” Eric told The Star. “He’s done an awful lot of walking over two days. He’s pretty sore.”

When Gavin first left the concert and realized he hadn’t a clue where the car was parked, he tried to deal with the problem without alerting his parents. From dusk to dawn, Sunday to Monday, he wandered through parking garages.

Eventually, defeated, he called home and admitted to the whole mess.

“I told him, ‘don’t come back to the U.S. without a car!’ ” Eric said, chuckling. Gavin then went to the police, who Eric says “took him in” and gave him something to eat after a night of searching and sleeping on benches.

“They drove him around for, like, three hours, looking for the car, and he couldn’t identify it,” Eric said. Toronto police called Gavin’s parents on Tuesday morning, saying there wasn’t much more they could do, and it wasn’t good for Gavin to keep hanging around the city all night.

After that, Gavin’s parents put him on a Greyhound bus back to Syracuse.

“You can only do so much screaming at him,” Eric said. They’re hoping, like last time, the car finds its way back again.

Last winter, the 19-year-old lost his car at a concert in New York, but it was found shortly by police several blocks away.

In the case of the last concert Gavin had driven to — “which he won’t be doing anymore!” Eric added — a spare key had fallen out of his pocket onto the ground near the parked car.

“Supposedly, someone took that and drove it,” Eric said. Police found the car in a completely different area than Gavin had been in, without damage, but unlocked. The spare key was nowhere to be found.

“So somebody’s got a key out there for his car, but he got it back that time,” Eric said. “He’s had bad luck.”

Currently, the Stricklands say seven or eight people in Toronto are scouring through parking garages in a two-mile radius of the Rogers Centre. One’s been to four garages today. Another called it the “best scavenger hunt ever.”

To the family, it’ll be the best once it has a winner . . . .