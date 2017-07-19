Toronto stock index rises moderately in broad-based surge, loonie up
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index surged ahead in a broad-based gain affecting most of the market's subsectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 85.29 points to 15,234.86, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 25.86 points to 21,600.59. The S&P 500 index rose 6.94 points to 2,467.55 and the Nasdaq composite index climbed 29.23 points to 6,373.54
The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.41 cents US, up from an average price of 79.19 cents US on Tuesday.
The September crude contract was up 57 cents to US$47.16 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was unchanged at US$3.09 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down 70 cents to US$1,241.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was down one cent at US$2.72 a pound.
