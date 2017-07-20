What you need to know about Toronto enormous dragon art car
It has a 28-foot wingspan and can shoot fire up to 45 feet.
A
A
In a warehouse north of Bloor and Lansdowne, there be dragons. Heavy Meta, whose name derives from a 1981 animated Canadian movie, is a non-profit art project co-created by 30-year-old Kevin Bracken and 29-year-old Marie Poliak.
Adorned with neon lights on either side, the fire-spitting vehicle is billed as the largest art car in Canada and will make its way to the massive desert gathering Burning Man in August. But first, there's a party with Heavy Meta in Toronto.
Here's what you need to know about our new dragon overlord:
Heavy Meta is 30 feet long, 19 feet tall, and its fully extended wingspan is 28 feet. It can shoot fire up to 45 feet. Don't worry, five pyrotechnicians are on hand.
A lot of work goes into fixing and tuning a giant dragon. Bracken and Poliak each spend 70 to 80 hours working on it every week, and it takes 20 people six hours to put Heavy Meta together. Seventy-five people have done some amount of work on the dragon.
Bracken wants the art car movement to spread in Toronto. He describes San Francisco block parties with up to 20 elaborate, mutant vehicles that bring out thousands of people.
Heavy Meta is built with 25 metal body panels around a 2001 GMC Savana minibus and also holds a DJ platform nine feet off the ground. It's probably the coolest thing done with this model of bus.
Heavy Meta cost $40,000 to build, $12,000 of which was raised through crowdfunding. Bracken says they've also received around $50,000 worth of tool donations.
