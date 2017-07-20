From Canada's longest river in one of its smallest towns to the big city

Unlike most teenagers, Darius Andre canoes after work each day.



The 17-year-old from the Northwest Territories paddles in the Mackenzie — Canada's longest river.

"It's really fast," Andre says. And he likes to go fast.

As a 14-year-old, Andre competed in the 2014 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) and earned four gold medals in the under-16 age group. Now he's back for more, competing in seven canoe and kayak events this week.



"Hopefully I'll win a medal," he says with some modesty, though he'd like to reach "the top level of canoeing." The Olympics would be his dream.

That's a tough task for anyone, let alone a teenager from Tsiigehtchic, a North-of-60 community of 150 people that's about 130 kilometres from Inuvik.

Andre says he owes his success to his extended family, his aunt Elaine in particular.

"They tell me I can do anything," he says.

And it's not just his family behind him. Andre feels he's representing his whole community and that they're all rooting for him, too.

"It means a lot to me," he says. "They all believe in me."

Andre does plan to have some fun in Toronto, too. The team is going to visit Niagara Falls, and he wants to see the CN Tower while he's here.

But beyond the sightseeing and the medals, canoeing at NAIG has a deeper meaning for Andre.