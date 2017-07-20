More than just ink: Indigenous tattoo parlour challenges stigma

Toby Sicks hopes clients leave his Moss Park studio with more than just ink on their body.

Inkdigenous Tattoo opened earlier this week with the goal of spreading knowledge and appreciation of Indigenous culture to the people of Toronto.

"I thought we needed a spot in Toronto where Indigenous people feel comfortable and can come and portray our artists in a professional manner," Sicks said.

He envisions his studio as an educational space, helping Indigenous people learn more about their own traditions and offering non-Indigenous people a chance to challenge stigma and stereotypes.

Everything in the shop has an Indigenous connection, from the paintings hanging on the walls to traditional medicines to the tattoo designs themselves. Indigenous artists from the Toronto area are welcome to showcase and sell their merchandise in the studio.

A fresh graduate of George Brown's community service program and long-time tattoo artist, Sicks said the project is his way of documenting years of Indigenous history, languages and traditions.

"That's what true reconciliation should be built upon. It's the effort to preserve what has been lost," he said.

The business may just be taking off, but Sicks said he's already receiving bookings from people as far away as New York and New Brunswick.

His favourite tattoo from the studio collection is the Thunderbird, mainly because it symbolises power.

"When Mother Earth needs rain, the Thunderbird comes and brings it. The Thunderbird regenerates the planet," he explained, noting its design is among the most popular so far.

Sicks hopes his Indigenous-owned and operated business becomes an inspiration for others across the city.