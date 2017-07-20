Investigation: 10 TTC workers charged in alleged insurance fraud scam

Ten current and former TTC employees are facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged multi-million-dollar insurance scam.

The police and the TTC announced the charges Thursday afternoon, as part of an ongoing probe into false health benefit claims at the transit agency.

According to the TTC, to date 150 employees have either been fired, or retired or resigned in order to avoid dismissal as a result of the investigation, which began in 2014 when the transit agency received a tip through its integrity line.

These are the first charges against transit employees to result from the probe. Of the 10 people charged, nine have already left the TTC. One is still employed at the agency but is on medical leave. The suspects range in age from 32 to 58, and each face one count of fraud over $5,000.

“It’s incredibly serious,” said TTC spokesperson Brad Ross. “This is public money and people will be held to account. We want to bring an end to this.”

Ross said it will be up to the police whether more TTC employees are charged, but he expects the transit agency will fire more workers as the investigation continues.

A police spokesperson said at this point the force doesn’t anticipate laying any more charges.

The allegations centre around Healthy Fit, a local orthotics store. Police allege that the owner and an employee at the company “counselled and conspired” with TTC workers who submitted more than $5 million in claims to Manulife, the TTC’s insurance provider. Healthy Fit allegedly “provided some or no products that were invoiced” and shared the insurance payments with the TTC workers.

The police allege that Healthy Fit ran a similar scam with city of Toronto employees, involving claims worth about $96,000.

Adam Smith, 46, the owner of Healthy Fit, and Savatah Nget, 32, the store employee, are both facing charges of fraud over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. Smith is also charged with laundering the proceeds of a crime.

The TTC believes that the alleged benefits scheme dates back to at least 2012 and continued for years. Healthy Fit was delisted as a health provider in 2015 when its owner was first charged.

Ross said ideally the agency would have detected the alleged offences sooner but he said the TTC has been “very open and transparent with the public on this and we will continue to be.”

The TTC has insurance to protect it from fraud but Ross said the agency will still seek “restitution” from any employee who made a false claim.

In an email sent to TTC employees Thursday afternoon, agency CEO Andy Byford said he would “not allow a few to ruin our collective, well-earned reputation.”

“The vast majority of you, I know, would never dream of defrauding our benefits plan, putting it at risk for the rest of us. Hold your heads high as we root out the bad apples.”