Man charged after puppy found in Toronto shopping centre trash can

Toronto police have charged a man accused of leaving a puppy in a garbage can at a shopping centre last week.

Police say a man was seen on security footage discarding a dark bag in a trash can on July 11.

A bystander discovered a puppy in sealed plastic bags after he heard yelps coming from inside the garbage can.

Police say a 35-year-old man turned himself in on Thursday and was charged with wilful neglect and causing unnecessary harm to an animal.

They say an investigation by Toronto Animal Services as a result of the arrest led to the seizure of 23 adult dogs and 14 puppies after various search warrants were executed.