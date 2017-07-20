Man charged after puppy found in Toronto shopping centre trash can
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto police have charged a man accused of leaving a puppy in a garbage can at a shopping centre last week.
Police say a man was seen on security footage discarding a dark bag in a trash can on July 11.
A bystander discovered a puppy in sealed plastic bags after he heard yelps coming from inside the garbage can.
Police say a 35-year-old man turned himself in on Thursday and was charged with wilful neglect and causing unnecessary harm to an animal.
They say an investigation by Toronto Animal Services as a result of the arrest led to the seizure of 23 adult dogs and 14 puppies after various search warrants were executed.
The man will make his first appearance in court at the end of August.
Most Popular
-
'It’s going to take time for wounds to heal:' Groups join Queer Arabs in boycott of Halifax Pride
-
TTC worker compensated for lost wages after being arrested, suspended
-
A 'potentially fatal' tapeworm has been discovered in Alberta: University of Alberta
-
Drove to Canada, rocked out to Metallica, but can't find the car
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden
-
Tory's Toronto
Halifax could have been home — but wasn’t: Matt Elliott on why Toronto is better
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's Twitter bike cop a 'crucial' part of evolution into great cycling city: Elliott