Police release photo of suspect after boy sexually assaulted at Ossington station
A man was reported to police for grabbing children as they walked by him.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The public was alerted by police via Twitter of a sex assault that occurred at Ossington subway station on Wednesday night.
A man reportedly grabbed children as they passed by him, then fled to a near by parking lot, the tweet read.
Police said that a woman was walking with her seven-year-old son at the top of the escalator when the man approached the boy from behind and sexually assaulted him.
The assault happened not long after 8 p.m.
The suspect is described as 5’5”, about 40-years-old, brown skin, unshaven, and wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sunglasses. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden
-
Tory's Toronto
Halifax could have been home — but wasn’t: Matt Elliott on why Toronto is better
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's Twitter bike cop a 'crucial' part of evolution into great cycling city: Elliott