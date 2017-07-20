Syracuse teen who lost his car after Metallica concert says it has been found

It took the help of an entire city, but a car misplaced in Toronto by a Syracuse teenager has been found.

Gavin Strickland drove up from his hometown of Syracuse this past weekend in order to go to a Metallica concert on Sunday. Strickland parked his blue-green Nissan Versa Sedan somewhere on the first floor of an indoor parking garage that was within an $8-cab-ride to the Rogers Centre.

By the time the concert was over, the 19-year-old had no idea where the parking garage was. He and his parents took to the Internet for help, and a city-wide scavenger hunt was launched to find the car.

Early Thursday morning, Strickland — now safely back in Syracuse thanks to a bus trip — tweeted that the search had been successful and the car had been found.



“I’ve become famous over a lost car,” he said.

“Actually,” replied another Twitter user @edmcanuck, “you’ve become famous for a poor memory.”