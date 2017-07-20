U.S. Metallica fan who lost car in Toronto after concert says it has been found

TORONTO — An American teenager who lost his car in Toronto last weekend after forgetting where he parked it says the vehicle has been found with the help of a stranger.

Gavin Strickland, who is from Syracuse, says he drove to the city by himself to attend Metallica's sold-out concert on Sunday.

He says he parked his blue-green Nissan Versa sedan on the first floor of an indoor parking garage that was an $8 cab ride away from the concert venue.

But after the concert, he says he couldn't recall where the garage was.

After a long search, Strickland's parents took to Craigslist to ask Toronto to help their "doofy son."

They say a woman found the car late Wednesday night in the TD Bank Tower in downtown Toronto.