U.S. Metallica fan who lost car in Toronto after concert says it has been found
TORONTO — An American teenager who lost his car in Toronto last weekend after forgetting where he parked it says the vehicle has been found with the help of a stranger.
Gavin Strickland, who is from Syracuse, says he drove to the city by himself to attend Metallica's sold-out concert on Sunday.
He says he parked his blue-green Nissan Versa sedan on the first floor of an indoor parking garage that was an $8 cab ride away from the concert venue.
But after the concert, he says he couldn't recall where the garage was.
After a long search, Strickland's parents took to Craigslist to ask Toronto to help their "doofy son."
They say a woman found the car late Wednesday night in the TD Bank Tower in downtown Toronto.
The teen's father, Eric Strickland, says the woman is his hero, adding that he has sent her a $100 reward and made a donation in her name to a charity of her choice.
