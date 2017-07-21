City removes homemade stairs in Toronto park, promises new set of stairs
TORONTO — The City of Toronto has taken down a set of stairs built in a park by a local man who took it upon himself to help area residents get down a steep embankment.
Coun. Justin Di Ciano, who represents the man's ward, says the man built the stairs for $550 after first asking the city to do so.
Di Ciano says the city quoted the man a price of between $65,000 to $150,000 for the stairs.
He says that's when the man decided to go ahead and construct the structure himself.
A spokesman for the city's parks department says the stairs had to come down because they were unsafe.
The city says it will be installing a new set of stairs today.
